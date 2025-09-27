Nadda Joins Kerala BJP for Amma's Birthday & Swachh Bharat Initiative

In a bid to solidify political strategy and celebrate a beloved spiritual leader, BJP National President JP Nadda arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. Greeted by Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Nadda embarked on a multi-faceted journey, starting with the 72nd birthday celebration of Mata Amritanandamayi in Kollam.

Known affectionately as 'Amma,' Mata Amritanandamayi draws devotees globally, and the event at the Amritapuri Ashram promised significant participation. At this junction, Nadda planned to meet with BJP state office bearers at Quilon Beach Hotel, underscoring organizational readiness and strategies ahead of local elections.

Prior to his Kerala visit, Nadda engaged in Delhi's Swachhta Hi Seva campaign, emphasizing community involvement in cleanliness as aligned with Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary. Encouraging national participation, he aligned this effort with Prime Minister Modi's cleaner, greener India vision.