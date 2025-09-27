Artistic Unity Shines: Poonch's Kala Utsav Celebrates Diverse Talents

The Ministry of Education orchestrated a vibrant Kala Utsav in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, drawing children from across the district to participate in 12 categories of art. Participants enthusiastically showcased their talents in visual and performing arts, ranging from clay modeling and painting to music and dance.

Participating student Uzma Rizvi expressed her joy, noting, 'A Kala Utsav program has been organised here, drawing many schools to showcase talents in myriad segments such as clay modeling and painting. These activities not only highlight our skills but also promote diverse cultures. We are immensely happy to be part of this program.' Nodal Officer Yugal Kishore elaborated, 'Sponsored by the Ministry of Education and Samagra Shiksha, Kala Utsav objectives include highlighting children's artistic talents. This year, participants compete in 12 categories. Winners will progress from district to division to UT and ultimately national levels.'

While Poonch celebrated youth creativity, national recognition was given to artistic excellence in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu graced the 64th National Exhibition of Art award ceremony, honoring 20 artists for exceptional contributions to visual arts, noted the Ministry of Culture. The ceremony was attended by Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal, and Vice Chairman of Lalit Kala Akademi Nand Lal Thakur.

(With inputs from agencies.)