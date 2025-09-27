Tragedy Strikes at GPIL Plant: Six Fatalities Prompt Internal Probe

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd (GPIL) is investigating six deaths following a tragic incident at its Chhattisgarh plant. The mishap occurred inside a furnace, resulting in the death of four officials and two workers and injuring six, including a general manager.

The company stated it has initiated an internal inquiry to thoroughly investigate and take measures to prevent future occurrences. As a result, operations at the iron ore pellet plant have been suspended until the investigation concludes, and necessary repairs are made.

Despite the incident, GPIL assured that manufacturing activities at other facilities are ongoing without interruption. The company expressed deep sorrow for the loss of lives and prioritized identifying the incident's root cause.