Roise Avenue Court Acquits All in High-Profile Corruption Case

In a pivotal development, the Rouse Avenue Court's Special Judge (CBI) has acquitted all parties involved in the high-profile corruption case of "CBI v. Ravi Mohan Sharma & Ors." The verdict, delivered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, found the charges unsubstantiated beyond reasonable doubt.

The case centered around Ravi Mohan Sharma, a 1997-batch IRTS officer and former Director, Traffic Transportation (Coaching). Sharma faced allegations of receiving a Rs five lakh bribe to facilitate railway coaches for tours by Rail Tour India LLP. Prosecution evidence hinged on intercepted communications and a purported 2014 bribe 'trap.'

Despite arresting Sharma and scrutinizing associates Rajesh Champaklal Jodhani and Kumar Vadilal Shah, the evidence failed to stick. Represented by a team of esteemed advocates, the defendants were declared innocent by Special Judge Sudhanshu Kaushik, concluding a near decade-long judicial process.