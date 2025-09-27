Roise Avenue Court Acquits All in High-Profile Corruption Case
The Rouse Avenue Court acquitted Ravi Mohan Sharma and co-accused in a case involving alleged bribery for railway coach facilitation. The judgment, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, highlighted insufficient evidence. The case, pending since 2014, saw various legal experts defending the accused against unproven charges.
- Country:
- India
In a pivotal development, the Rouse Avenue Court's Special Judge (CBI) has acquitted all parties involved in the high-profile corruption case of "CBI v. Ravi Mohan Sharma & Ors." The verdict, delivered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, found the charges unsubstantiated beyond reasonable doubt.
The case centered around Ravi Mohan Sharma, a 1997-batch IRTS officer and former Director, Traffic Transportation (Coaching). Sharma faced allegations of receiving a Rs five lakh bribe to facilitate railway coaches for tours by Rail Tour India LLP. Prosecution evidence hinged on intercepted communications and a purported 2014 bribe 'trap.'
Despite arresting Sharma and scrutinizing associates Rajesh Champaklal Jodhani and Kumar Vadilal Shah, the evidence failed to stick. Represented by a team of esteemed advocates, the defendants were declared innocent by Special Judge Sudhanshu Kaushik, concluding a near decade-long judicial process.