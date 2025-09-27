India Unveils Indigenous 4G Network, Propelling Digital Autonomy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's indigenous 4G network, marking a significant step in Bharat's digital self-reliance. With 92,633 new towers installed, India becomes the fifth nation to have its own network. The initiative coincides with BSNL's 25th anniversary, heralding future advancements in telecom and technology.
In a landmark event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's indigenous 4G network in Jharsuguda, Odisha, signaling a significant stride in the nation's technological independence. The ceremony, attended virtually by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, marks a momentous milestone as India becomes the fifth country to achieve this technological feat.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the Prime Minister's vision for a self-reliant India, emphasizing the indigenization of mobile networks, including towers, optical fiber, and related equipment. Over 92,633 new 4G towers have been installed nationwide, a testament to the collaborative effort between government bodies and corporate entities like the Tata Group.
The launch coincides with BSNL's 25th anniversary and sets the stage for future advancements, including a transition to 5G and 6G networks. Data centers are being established in key locations, fostering local employment and technological innovation. The initiative underscores Assam's growing role as a technology nerve center, furthering India's goal of digital autonomy.
