India Unveils Indigenous 4G Network, Propelling Digital Autonomy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's indigenous 4G network, marking a significant step in Bharat's digital self-reliance. With 92,633 new towers installed, India becomes the fifth nation to have its own network. The initiative coincides with BSNL's 25th anniversary, heralding future advancements in telecom and technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 20:05 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo/@himantabiswa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's indigenous 4G network in Jharsuguda, Odisha, signaling a significant stride in the nation's technological independence. The ceremony, attended virtually by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, marks a momentous milestone as India becomes the fifth country to achieve this technological feat.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the Prime Minister's vision for a self-reliant India, emphasizing the indigenization of mobile networks, including towers, optical fiber, and related equipment. Over 92,633 new 4G towers have been installed nationwide, a testament to the collaborative effort between government bodies and corporate entities like the Tata Group.

The launch coincides with BSNL's 25th anniversary and sets the stage for future advancements, including a transition to 5G and 6G networks. Data centers are being established in key locations, fostering local employment and technological innovation. The initiative underscores Assam's growing role as a technology nerve center, furthering India's goal of digital autonomy.

