Guwahati Unveils New Panbazar Road Overbridge to Alleviate Traffic Woes

On a bustling Saturday, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took center stage in Guwahati to cut the ribbon on a new 290-meter road overbridge at Panbazar. Constructed by the Northeast Frontier Railway at a cost of Rs 47 crore, the bridge is hailed as a critical infrastructure project aimed at alleviating the city's chronic traffic congestion.

The inauguration ceremony was a well-attended affair, featuring prominent figures such as Jayanta Mallabaruah, the state's Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs, and notable officials from the railways and government. During the event, the Chief Minister articulated the multifaceted benefits of the new structure, emphasizing its role in easing traffic, facilitating the movement of electric trains, and supporting the ongoing development of Guwahati Railway Station.

Sarma underscored key railway initiatives in Assam, highlighting progress in electrification and double-line projects, which are expected to enhance connectivity to major cities like Delhi and Kolkata. He also praised the significant advancements in regional rail infrastructure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, acknowledging the historic strides in rail connectivity to neighboring Mizoram.

The new road overbridge, featuring a 7.5-meter wide carriageway and advanced engineering components, stands as a testament to modern railway construction. Its predecessor, dating back to 1965, had long been insufficient due to narrow width and frequent waterlogging. The North Eastern Frontier Railway launched the replacement project in March 2024, triumphantly completing it by August 2025, resolving long-standing transportation challenges in Guwahati.