Tragic Farm Accident in Shajapur: Man Loses Life in Thresher Mishap

A 40-year-old farm labourer named Ram Singh Gurjar died in a tragic accident after being trapped in a thresher machine while extracting soybean crop in Shajapur district, Madhya Pradesh. The local police are investigating the incident, which occurred in Majoor Khedi village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shajapur | Updated: 27-09-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 20:48 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district when a 40-year-old farm labourer died after being caught in a thresher machine.

The incident, which took place in Majoor Khedi village around 3 pm, involved Ram Singh Gurjar who was working on extracting a soybean crop.

The local police retrieved the body by dismantling the machine with a gas cutter and are treating the case as an accidental death while further investigation continues.

