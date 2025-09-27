Tragic Farm Accident in Shajapur: Man Loses Life in Thresher Mishap

A tragic incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district when a 40-year-old farm labourer died after being caught in a thresher machine.

The incident, which took place in Majoor Khedi village around 3 pm, involved Ram Singh Gurjar who was working on extracting a soybean crop.

The local police retrieved the body by dismantling the machine with a gas cutter and are treating the case as an accidental death while further investigation continues.

