Tragic Stampede at Actor Vijay's Rally in Tamil Nadu Claims 31 Lives

A stampede at actor Vijay's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, left 31 dead and 58 injured. Overcrowding led to chaos, with attendees rushed to nearby hospitals. Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to visit the tragic site and urged private hospitals to treat the injured without charge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 22:35 IST
Tragic Stampede at Actor Vijay's Rally in Tamil Nadu Claims 31 Lives
DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A devastating stampede at a public rally of TVK chief and actor Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, resulted in the tragic loss of 31 lives and left 58 others injured. Overcrowding at the event triggered chaos, causing panic and a stampede, as per official sources.

DMK leader and former state minister Senthil Balaji confirmed Chief Minister MK Stalin will visit the site on Sunday to evaluate the situation and engage with victims and their families. Immediate instructions were given to private hospitals to waive charges and offer comprehensive treatment to the injured, numbering 58 as of now.

Davidson Devarsirvatham, Tamil Nadu's ADGP for Law and Order, suggested casualty numbers might exceed current figures. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, extending support to the bereaved families and wishing a swift recovery for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

