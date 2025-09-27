Left Menu

Indian Army's Spear Corps Conquers Arunachal's Highest Peak, Embodies Eco-Consciousness

The Indian Army's Spear Corps summited the highest scalable peak in Arunachal Pradesh, Mount Gorichen, demonstrating discipline and endurance. The expedition promoted adventure and ecological responsibility, as soldiers engaged in a cleanliness drive. Lieutenant General Pendharkar praised the mission's success, highlighting its contribution to military and environmental stewardship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 23:44 IST
Indian Army's Spear Corps scales Mount Gorichen (Photo: Indian Army) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The valiant soldiers of the Indian Army's Spear Corps have successfully conquered Mount Gorichen, the highest scalable peak in Arunachal Pradesh, standing at 6,488 meters. This feat on September 19 symbolizes their discipline and determination in traversing the challenging terrains of the Eastern Himalayas.

Official sources revealed that this expedition aimed not only to promote adventure and resilience but also to emphasize the Army's commitment to preserving the natural sanctity of the region. The team overcame harsh winds, icy ridges, and thin air, illustrating exceptional teamwork and steadfast resolve. Beyond their summit triumph, the soldiers conducted a cleanliness drive, underscoring their dedication to environmental stewardship in the pristine Himalayan ecosystem.

In a congratulatory note, Lieutenant General Abhijjit S Pendharkar, AVSM, YSM, GOC Spear Corps, lauded the team's performance, highlighting their dual accomplishments of ascension and ecological mindfulness. The Mount Gorichen expedition is a powerful testament to the Indian Army's enduring values of courage and service, extending their commitment beyond national security to include environmental conservation.

