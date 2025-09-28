Sanctions Snapback: Tensions Mount as UN Reimposes Measures on Iran

In a move escalating tensions in the Middle East, the United Nations sanctions on Iran are scheduled to be reinstated after accusations of violating a 2015 nuclear deal. These sanctions, reimposed Saturday night, come amidst warnings by Tehran of a severe response.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, however, downplayed the situation, remarking it wasn't a catastrophic event. While diplomatic attempts to postpone the reinstatement of all sanctions due to the deal breach failed during the recent U.N. assembly, Russia opposes the sanctions, calling them unlawful.

As European and United Nations sanctions return, Iran's currency continues to fall to new lows. Despite potential severe economic impacts, Iran chooses to remain part of the Non-Proliferation Treaty while recalling envoys for consultation over the sanctions backlash.

