Left Menu

Sanctions Snapback: Tensions Mount as UN Reimposes Measures on Iran

The United Nations is set to reimpose sanctions on Iran, following accusations of violating a nuclear agreement aimed at preventing nuclear bomb development. This move could heighten tensions in the Middle East. Despite Tehran's warnings of a harsh response, diplomatic efforts to delay sanctions have faltered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 00:56 IST
Sanctions Snapback: Tensions Mount as UN Reimposes Measures on Iran

In a move escalating tensions in the Middle East, the United Nations sanctions on Iran are scheduled to be reinstated after accusations of violating a 2015 nuclear deal. These sanctions, reimposed Saturday night, come amidst warnings by Tehran of a severe response.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, however, downplayed the situation, remarking it wasn't a catastrophic event. While diplomatic attempts to postpone the reinstatement of all sanctions due to the deal breach failed during the recent U.N. assembly, Russia opposes the sanctions, calling them unlawful.

As European and United Nations sanctions return, Iran's currency continues to fall to new lows. Despite potential severe economic impacts, Iran chooses to remain part of the Non-Proliferation Treaty while recalling envoys for consultation over the sanctions backlash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Global Commitment: Jaishankar's Assertive Stance at UNGA

India's Global Commitment: Jaishankar's Assertive Stance at UNGA

 Global
2
Tragedy in Nuh: Pond Claims Four Lives Amid Routine Chores

Tragedy in Nuh: Pond Claims Four Lives Amid Routine Chores

 India
3
India's Stand against Terrorism at UNGA: A Call for Global Accountability

India's Stand against Terrorism at UNGA: A Call for Global Accountability

 Global
4
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's Stellar Performance Propels South Africa to Victory

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's Stellar Performance Propels South Africa to Vict...

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025