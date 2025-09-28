Left Menu

VCK President Calls for Higher Compensation Following Karur Tragedy

VCK President Thol. Thirumavalavan has called for increased compensation for victims of a tragic stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu, which claimed 39 lives. Urging the government for better aid, Thirumavalavan stressed the importance of safety measures at large gatherings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 12:22 IST
VCK President Calls for Higher Compensation Following Karur Tragedy
VCK President and MP Thol. Thirumavalavan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) President and MP Thol. Thirumavalavan expressed profound sorrow regarding a deadly stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu, urging the State government to enhance the compensation for affected families. Currently, 39 individuals, including women and children, have perished, with many others in critical condition. Thirumavalavan conveyed his condolences to the families and urged the government to ensure advanced medical treatment for the injured victims.

The State government announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for each deceased family and ₹1 lakh for the injured. However, Thirumavalavan advocated for an increased relief package, suggesting ₹50 lakh be allocated to each bereaved family and ₹5 lakh to those injured. Commending the Chief Minister's swift visit to Karur, Thirumavalavan acknowledged it brought solace to those suffering and lauded the ministers' on-ground support.

Analyzing the tragedy's causes, Thirumavalavan highlighted the responsibility of event organizers in maintaining safety. He suggested strategic planning for political rallies to prevent overcrowding, detailing from his experience that cooperation with police arrangements is crucial to avoiding similar mishaps. Despite speculation about police accountability, Thirumavalavan emphasized unity in grief and placed faith in a judicial inquiry led by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to uncover the truth behind the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan's Tax Reality Gap: Extravagant Lives, Nil Incomes

Pakistan's Tax Reality Gap: Extravagant Lives, Nil Incomes

 Pakistan
2
Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize Massive Contraband Cache in Joint Operations

Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize Massive Contraband Cache in Joint Oper...

 India
3
Jaishankar Champions Global Workforce, Emerging Trade Models in Dynamic World

Jaishankar Champions Global Workforce, Emerging Trade Models in Dynamic Worl...

 United States
4
India vs Pakistan: A Historic Clash in Asia Cup 2025 Final

India vs Pakistan: A Historic Clash in Asia Cup 2025 Final

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025