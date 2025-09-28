VCK President Calls for Higher Compensation Following Karur Tragedy

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) President and MP Thol. Thirumavalavan expressed profound sorrow regarding a deadly stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu, urging the State government to enhance the compensation for affected families. Currently, 39 individuals, including women and children, have perished, with many others in critical condition. Thirumavalavan conveyed his condolences to the families and urged the government to ensure advanced medical treatment for the injured victims.

The State government announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for each deceased family and ₹1 lakh for the injured. However, Thirumavalavan advocated for an increased relief package, suggesting ₹50 lakh be allocated to each bereaved family and ₹5 lakh to those injured. Commending the Chief Minister's swift visit to Karur, Thirumavalavan acknowledged it brought solace to those suffering and lauded the ministers' on-ground support.

Analyzing the tragedy's causes, Thirumavalavan highlighted the responsibility of event organizers in maintaining safety. He suggested strategic planning for political rallies to prevent overcrowding, detailing from his experience that cooperation with police arrangements is crucial to avoiding similar mishaps. Despite speculation about police accountability, Thirumavalavan emphasized unity in grief and placed faith in a judicial inquiry led by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to uncover the truth behind the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)