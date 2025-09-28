Maharashtra CM Intensifies Flood Relief as Heavy Rainfall Strikes

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday led a comprehensive review of the flood crisis in Solapur and Beed districts, directing officials to ramp up relief and rescue efforts amid incessant rainfall across the Marathwada region. In Solapur, he learned that 4,002 individuals have been successfully evacuated from flood-hit locales, with nearly 6,500 people housed in relief camps, which are stocked with necessities such as food, potable water, and healthcare services. In conjunction with local efforts, the Akshaya Patra Foundation is aiding by supplying meals to affected villages where needed.

Addressing livestock fodder shortages, Fadnavis ordered immediate action to supply and expand resources beginning Monday. Damage assessments of homes are also underway. As a form of interim relief, families are being provided Rs 10,000 in cash, accompanied by 10 kg of rice and 10 kg of wheat. The Naam Foundation has offered further support, and local entrepreneurs and community leaders are being engaged to facilitate effective relief strategies. To streamline operations, district and taluka-level relief cells are being established, with plans to initiate large-scale health camps starting Monday.

In Beed, officials reported that 17 dams have reached capacity, and water is being selectively released from the Majalgaon Dam. Torrential rains have battered parts of the district, impacting 48 revenue circles over the past 24 hours. Some villages in Wadwani taluka have become isolated, though emergency aid is being delivered. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Army are actively engaged in ongoing rescue missions.

The Chief Minister was briefed that villages along rivers have been placed on high alert, with evacuation procedures at the ready. In Ashti, 60 residents were shifted to safety. Since September, 2,567 families have relocated due to flooding, with a tragic toll of 10 deaths and financial aid already dispensed to eight affected families. Fadnavis instructed district officials to remain headquartered on the ground, collaborate closely with state entities, and ensure uninterrupted relief operations. Special emphasis was placed on the preemptive evacuation of high-risk villages to avert further casualties.

