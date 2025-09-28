ECI Mobilizes Central Observers for Bihar Elections and More

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has embarked on a significant deployment of Central Observers to oversee the conduct of elections in Bihar and several states with upcoming bye-elections. This move, announced by the poll body on Sunday, seeks to uphold the integrity and transparency of the electoral process.

These observers, categorized into General, Police, and Expenditure, operate under the comprehensive powers granted by Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Their primary role is to ensure the fairness and impartiality of the elections, acting as the Commission's eyes and ears throughout the process.

The deployment comprises 470 officers from various administrative backgrounds, including 320 IAS, 60 IPS, and 90 from other services. Their presence is particularly vital in critical regions such as Bihar and in constituencies across states like Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Telangana, Punjab, Mizoram, and Odisha, where their expertise will guide the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)