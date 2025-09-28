Left Menu

CR Park: Delhi's Homage to Bengal Through Durga Puja Celebrations

Chittaranjan Park in Delhi, often termed 'mini Bengal', celebrates Durga Puja with grandeur and nostalgia. Rooted in history and tradition since the 1960s, the festivities highlight a blend of cultural heritage and community spirit, with iconic pandals and rituals keeping the Bengali essence alive in the capital.

CR Park: Delhi's Homage to Bengal Through Durga Puja Celebrations
Durga Puja at Delhi's Chittaranjan Park (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
By Nikita Bishay, as Delhi's Chittaranjan Park transforms into a festive hub, the lanes are alive with sounds and scents that hark back to Bengal's cultural heritage. The Durga Puja festivities, now a staple of the neighborhood since the 1970s, continue to infuse the area with nostalgia and a sense of communal identity.

What began as a resettlement colony for East Pakistan Displaced Persons in the late 1960s has blossomed into a 'mini Bengal', where traditions, memories, and identities are intertwined. The CR Park Kali Mandir Society stands at the center of these celebrations, highlighting a rich history with roots in the early 1970s.

As the largest Durga Puja celebration outside Bengal, CR Park now features elaborate pandals at sites like Mela Ground, showcasing the dedication of the Bengali community in preserving their culture. Events at GK-2 Durgotsab and others continue to draw visitors, underscoring the festival's role in connecting generations through devotion and community spirit.

