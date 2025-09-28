Left Menu

Honoring a Hero: Punjab CM and PM Modi Pay Tribute to Bhagat Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his 118th birth anniversary, emphasizing his legacy and heroic contribution to India's Independence movement. They underscored the importance of preserving the memories of such martyrs for future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 16:58 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an emotional tribute to one of India's greatest heroes, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann saluted Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his 118th birth anniversary. The CM visited Singh's ancestral village, Khatkar Kalan, where he honored the revolutionary with flowers and a commitment to the path of freedom he championed.

On this occasion, Mann also inspected the progress of the 'Shaheed Bhagat Singh Heritage Complex', highlighting the need to preserve the legacy of the nation's martyrs. He stated that such icons of the freedom struggle will remain eternal in the hearts of the Indian people. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his respects, describing Singh as a beacon of inspiration for youth.

During his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address, PM Modi revisited Bhagat Singh's fearless spirit, recalling his letter to the British for a humane execution request. Singh, born in a Punjabi Sikh family, was a pivotal force in India's fight for independence, moving from Gandhian nationalism to a socialist revolutionary approach, before his execution in 1931. His legacy continues to inspire across generations.

