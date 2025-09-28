Punjab Launches Helpline to Combat Organised Crime

In a strategic initiative aimed at curbing organized crime, Punjab's Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, has unveiled a toll-free helpline for public use. This move comes under the directives of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, empowering citizens to anonymously report crimes such as intimidation and extortion.

The helpline, numbered 1800-330-1100, was launched by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and offers a secure platform for individuals to report organized crime. DGP Yadav demonstrated its functionality by making a trial call to the helpline, ensuring the public of the confidentiality of their reports. Calls are guaranteed to remain anonymous to protect informants' identities.

Emphasizing the helpline's significance, DGP Yadav noted its role in facilitating prompt and coordinated police actions against crime. Managed under the supervision of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) AGTF Promod Ban, the service integrates existing infrastructure for rapid response. Specialized officers will handle reports, ensuring every tip-off leads to effective follow-up and crime prevention.

