Left Menu

Punjab Launches Helpline to Combat Organised Crime

In a move to tackle organised crime, Punjab Police has launched a toll-free helpline under the direction of CM Bhagwant Singh Mann. The helpline offers a confidential channel for reporting crimes like extortion and gangster activities, with guaranteed anonymity for callers and immediate action by specialized officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 19:02 IST
Punjab Launches Helpline to Combat Organised Crime
Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav (Photo/X@DGPPunjabPolice) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic initiative aimed at curbing organized crime, Punjab's Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, has unveiled a toll-free helpline for public use. This move comes under the directives of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, empowering citizens to anonymously report crimes such as intimidation and extortion.

The helpline, numbered 1800-330-1100, was launched by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and offers a secure platform for individuals to report organized crime. DGP Yadav demonstrated its functionality by making a trial call to the helpline, ensuring the public of the confidentiality of their reports. Calls are guaranteed to remain anonymous to protect informants' identities.

Emphasizing the helpline's significance, DGP Yadav noted its role in facilitating prompt and coordinated police actions against crime. Managed under the supervision of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) AGTF Promod Ban, the service integrates existing infrastructure for rapid response. Specialized officers will handle reports, ensuring every tip-off leads to effective follow-up and crime prevention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Dhami Champions Swadeshi for Self-Reliant India's Vision

CM Dhami Champions Swadeshi for Self-Reliant India's Vision

 India
2
Drug Busts in Jammu and Kashmir: Police Clamp Down on Narcotics

Drug Busts in Jammu and Kashmir: Police Clamp Down on Narcotics

 India
3
Assam Rifles Uncover Major Smuggling Operation in Mizoram

Assam Rifles Uncover Major Smuggling Operation in Mizoram

 India
4
Middle East Nations Call for Urgent Action to Resolve Gaza Crisis at UN Assembly

Middle East Nations Call for Urgent Action to Resolve Gaza Crisis at UN Asse...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025