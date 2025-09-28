Punjab's Creative Campaign Against Stubble Burning Gains Momentum

In a strategic move to combat the adverse effects of stubble burning, the Punjab government has unveiled an extensive campaign aimed at raising awareness about the benefits of crop residue management (CRM) machinery. Spearheaded by Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, this initiative highlights the state's commitment to addressing air pollution and fostering sustainable agricultural practices.

The campaign comprises a range of activities designed to reach a wide audience. 'Nukkad nataks' or street plays, along with informative wall paintings, will convey messages on sustainable farming practices. Additionally, 50 publicity vans will travel through rural areas, broadcasting educational content, while numerous camps and competitions engage farmers and students meaningfully.

The drive has already made significant strides, with the Punjab Pollution Control Board reporting a notable decrease in stubble burning incidents. By engaging at the grassroots level, the government aims to win the 'hearts and minds' of the farming community, promoting a culture that values ecological balance and community health.

