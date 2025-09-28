CM Dhami Champions Swadeshi for Self-Reliant India's Vision

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, addressing a media gathering at the BJP state office, emphasized the vital role of swadeshi in fostering a self-reliant India. Speaking on the 'Self-Reliant India -- Swadeshi Pledge: Every Home Swadeshi, Every Household Swadeshi' initiative, CM Dhami articulated that swadeshi is more than a slogan; it's the bedrock of a sustainable and developed nation.

Chief Minister Dhami outlined the campaign's alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of achieving a self-sufficient India by 2047. Highlighting swadeshi's symbolic respect for farmers, artisans, and entrepreneurs, he noted it transcends economic benefits and embodies national devotion. Swadeshi is integral to economic enhancement and patriotic connection to the homeland.

Recounting the historical momentum of the Swadeshi movement in India's freedom struggle, Dhami cited leaders like Lokmanya Tilak, Mahatma Gandhi, and Maharshi Aurobindo as pivotal figures. The principles of swadeshi, carried forward by post-independence leaders such as Dattopant Thengadi, remain relevant. He touched on the impact of revised GST rates announced by PM Modi, leading to positive feedback from consumers and traders alike.

Highlighting PM Modi's initiatives, such as 'Vocal for Local' and 'Make in India,' Dhami noted swadeshi's evolution beyond traditional goods to include advanced technologies like BrahMos missiles and Digital India. The indigenisation push was evident in initiatives such as Operation Sindhur and local vaccine production during COVID-19.

In Uttarakhand, initiatives like 'House of Himalayas' promote local products, while 'One District, One Product' fosters grassroots innovation. Farmers and cultivators contribute vital resources, and Dhami called for the embracement of swadeshi in everyday life, particularly during cultural celebrations.

Concluding his address, Dhami reiterated the necessity of adopting swadeshi principles to achieve an advanced, self-sufficient India. He urged a nationwide embrace of PM Modi's vision of 'Make in India, Make for the World,' emphasising a strong commitment to locally made products.