Maharashtra's Battle Against Floods: Relief Efforts Intensified

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed flood situations in Jalna and Latur, directing intensified relief efforts. Nearly 500 citizens were relocated, while 6,500 are in relief camps. Damage assessments and interim relief are underway, with support from local organizations and comprehensive community coordinates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 20:35 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis conducted a comprehensive review of the flood crisis impacting Jalna and Latur districts on Sunday. The state is experiencing relentless rainfall, and Fadnavis has instructed intensified relief and rescue operations to ensure the safety of residents across the Marathwada region.

In Jalna, the Chief Minister analysed the situation with the District Collector, learning that 26 revenue circles reported significant rainfall. Among 51 projects, 48 are currently overflowing due to unprecedented downpour. So far, 225 residents have been relocated to safety, and 52 people have been rescued from perilous flood conditions.

In Latur, evacuations of areas like Ahmadpur and Udgir have moved more than 500 citizens to relief camps. Although 60 roads and bridges were submerged, they are now open. While the district remains controlled, NDRF teams stand ready. Rescue and support measures extend to Solapur, where 4,002 people have been saved, and 6,500 reside in stocked relief camps with facilities supported by organizations like the Akshaya Patra Foundation.

