Yogi Adityanath Charts Ambitious Vision for 'Developed Uttar Pradesh-2047'

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath connected with over 80,000 state public representatives, unveiling a 'Developed Uttar Pradesh-2047' vision. Emphasizing grassroots transformation, Adityanath highlighted significant strides in job creation and aimed for prosperity in every community by 2047, aligning with India's centenary of independence.

Yogi Adityanath Charts Ambitious Vision for 'Developed Uttar Pradesh-2047'
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath virtually connected with over 80,000 public representatives, outlining a roadmap for 'Developed Uttar Pradesh-2047.' This ambitious vision aligns with India's centenary of independence and emphasizes transformation beginning at grassroots levels.

During the massive interaction, Adityanath highlighted the state's achievements in employment, stating Uttar Pradesh leads the country in job creation. He announced that more than 8.5 lakh young people have been provided government jobs, marking a significant milestone for 'New Uttar Pradesh.' He urged panchayat workshops on 'Developed India-Developed Uttar Pradesh.'

Post-session, Adityanath posted on X, envisioning prosperity, employment, and self-reliance in Uttar Pradesh by 2047. Prior to the session, in Balrampur, he inaugurated development projects worth Rs 825 crore, promising equal benefits across society. Certificates and checks were distributed to scheme beneficiaries, ahead of Vijayadashami celebrations.

