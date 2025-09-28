KTR Slams Congress Amid Heightened Tensions Over Almatti Dam Expansion
BRS leader K T Rama Rao criticizes CM Revanth Reddy for inaction on Karnataka's Almatti Dam expansion and accuses Congress of stalling BRS projects. Alleging a Congress-BJP collusion, KTR calls for defeating both parties in elections and urges people to vote for BRS, promising stronger leadership for Achampet.
In a scathing critique, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao lashed out at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his silence on the Karnataka government's plan to raise the Almatti Dam's height. Rao demanded explanations for Congress's quietness, questioning both Rahul Gandhi and Revanth's roles.
KTR accused the Congress of stalling the almost-complete Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Scheme to deny credit to KCR, rebranding it under Jaipal Reddy. Highlighting BRS's achievements, he noted impressive irrigation projects but criticized Revanth for halting further progress.
Rama Rao condemned Congress's unfulfilled promises, urging voters to use a 'Debt Card' to remind them. Accusing a Congress-BJP nexus, he cited Rahul Gandhi's non-action on Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy's case. He called on constituents to punish Revanth and support BRS in upcoming elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
