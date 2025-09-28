Telangana's Leap into the Future: Bharat Future City Set to Become Global Business Hub

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone for the Bharat Future City Development Authority building at Meerkhanpet village in Kandukur mandal on Sunday. Addressing the gathering, Reddy underscored Bharat Future City's potential to become a hub for the world's Fortune 500 companies over the next decade.

The event marked a significant milestone in the growth of Telangana, the youngest state in India. The Chief Minister performed the Bhumi Puja for the construction of the Future City Development Authority building and the initial phases of Redial Road One, amid enthusiastic support from the audience.

Reddy highlighted the government's blueprint to attract world-class investment opportunities, envisioning the Future City as a magnet for prosperity and innovation. He recalled how previous rulers had transformed Hyderabad and the surrounding areas, expressing a desire to learn from history to create a legacy for future generations.

Despite opposition and allegations concerning his ownership of lands in the project, Reddy asserted that the Future City was meant for future generations, not personal gain. He called for cooperation and advised against litigation, stating the government's readiness to resolve issues amicably.

The state plans to construct a Dry Port linking the greenfield highway between Machilipatnam and Future City. Additionally, a bullet train network connecting Future City with Amaravati will be developed, further enhancing its appeal. The new city will boast an underground power line network, with the Future City Development Building and Skill University projected for completion by December.

The Chief Minister also urged his ministers to allocate 10 acres of land for the Singareni Collieries Corporate office, bolstering the project's corporate infrastructure.