South Korea and U.S. Initiate Historic Visa Talks

South Korea and the U.S. are starting discussions on enhancing visa systems for Korean business operations in the U.S., following a raid affecting Korean workers. Aimed at improving visa clarity and creating new categories, these talks reflect Korea's growing investment interests in the U.S.

Updated: 29-09-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 11:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea and the United States are embarking on their first-ever working group discussions aimed at enhancing visa systems tailored for Korean companies operating within the U.S., according to Seoul's foreign ministry. These talks are scheduled for Tuesday.

The primary objective is to improve American visa programs available for South Korean businesses, particularly following the recent large-scale raid at a Hyundai Motor facility in Georgia, leading to the arrest of numerous South Korean workers. The discussion comes as South Korean national security adviser Wi Sung-lac emphasizes the urgency of resolving visa issues to foster a conducive investment climate for South Korean enterprises in the U.S.

South Korea has emerged as a significant investor in the U.S., constructing factories that require technically specialized workforces often not readily available domestically. However, South Korean workers do not have access to specialized treaty work visas, unlike counterparts from Australia, Canada, and Mexico, leading them to rely on visa waiver programs or temporary visas for certain business activities.

