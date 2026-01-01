Tarun Garg Takes the Wheel: First Indian CEO for Hyundai Motor India

For the first time in its 29-year history, Hyundai Motor India Ltd has appointed an Indian national, Tarun Garg, as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective from January 1, 2026. This landmark decision underscores Hyundai's growing confidence in India's strategic position in the global automotive market.

Garg will succeed Unsoo Kim, who will return to Korea for a strategic role at Hyundai Motor Company. Hyundai Motor India Ltd stated that Garg's leadership would focus on a future-ready strategy based on key pillars such as people and market focus, customer-centric approaches, and an emphasis on 'Make in India, Made for the World.'

Garg's vision involves building on HMIL's foundation to achieve sustainable growth, technological advancement, and customer satisfaction. The company also announced it will invest Rs 45,000 crore by FY30 to promote electric vehicles, hybrids, and connected mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)