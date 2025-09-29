Left Menu

KreditVenture: Bridging the Credit Gap for MSMEs in India's Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cities

KreditVenture, an NBFC founded by Saif Hasan, Jaspreet Singh, and Prajit Chandrasekhar, aims to address the credit gap for MSMEs in India's smaller cities. Focusing on Loan Against Property, the company integrates technology and local insights for responsible lending, supported by strategic partnerships and early-stage equity funding.

KreditVenture, a pioneering non-banking financial company, has launched with a mission to transform the credit landscape for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India's tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Founded by financial stalwarts Saif Hasan, Jaspreet Singh, and Prajit Chandrasekhar, the firm focuses on secure lending solutions including Loan Against Property (LAP).

India's LAP market, valued at an estimated ₹5.6–7 lakh crore, still finds a significant portion underserviced. KreditVenture seeks to fill this void by targeting MSMEs initially, with plans to extend into used commercial vehicle loans. The company aims to build a scalable, responsible lending business anchored on strong credit discipline, customer-centricity, and digital integration with partners across the value chain.

Operational in nearly ten towns across Maharashtra, KreditVenture plans to expand to fifty locations within a year, extending its reach into southern and northern India. Backed by strategic partnerships with reputed NBFCs and HFCs and early-stage equity funding, the company is set to elevate financial inclusion and spur entrepreneurship in India's untapped markets.

