KreditVenture: Bridging the Credit Gap for MSMEs in India's Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cities

KreditVenture, a pioneering non-banking financial company, has launched with a mission to transform the credit landscape for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India's tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Founded by financial stalwarts Saif Hasan, Jaspreet Singh, and Prajit Chandrasekhar, the firm focuses on secure lending solutions including Loan Against Property (LAP).

India's LAP market, valued at an estimated ₹5.6–7 lakh crore, still finds a significant portion underserviced. KreditVenture seeks to fill this void by targeting MSMEs initially, with plans to extend into used commercial vehicle loans. The company aims to build a scalable, responsible lending business anchored on strong credit discipline, customer-centricity, and digital integration with partners across the value chain.

Operational in nearly ten towns across Maharashtra, KreditVenture plans to expand to fifty locations within a year, extending its reach into southern and northern India. Backed by strategic partnerships with reputed NBFCs and HFCs and early-stage equity funding, the company is set to elevate financial inclusion and spur entrepreneurship in India's untapped markets.