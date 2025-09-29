Bengaluru's Crackdown on Illegal Immigration: Foreign Nationals Detained

The Bengaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) Narcotics Wing successfully detained three foreign nationals on September 25, who had entered India in 2024 without proper documentation, according to the police. Officials reported that on September 25, 2025, based on credible intelligence, these individuals were found illegally residing within the Devanahalli Police Station limits.

Following a tip-off from an informant, a case was filed at the CCB Police Station. Officers swiftly acted on the information, conducting a raid on the specified location, and apprehended the three foreign nationals. Upon interrogation, they admitted to entering India without passports or visas, traveling by boat from Jaffna, Sri Lanka to Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu in 2024, and subsequently hiding with the support of another foreign national in an apartment.

Charges have been pressed against them under the Foreigners Act, as further investigation seeks to uncover their motives for residing in Bengaluru. This development comes after Operations Cell, South West District detained two Bangladeshi migrants living illegally in India for two years. Deportation proceedings, overseen by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Delhi, are underway for the detained individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)