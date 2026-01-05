Ravi Kishan Joins 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2': Anupam Kher's Exciting Announcement

Anupam Kher took to social media to express his excitement over the addition of actor Ravi Kishan to the cast of the anticipated sequel 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2'.

In his Instagram post, Kher, known recently for his work in 'Tanvi the Great', which also marked his directorial return, praised Kishan as an outstanding actor.

The original 'Khosla Ka Ghosla', released in 2006 under Dibakar Banerjee's direction, saw Kher playing Kamal Kishore Ghosla. The new chapter appears set to rekindle that cinematic magic.

