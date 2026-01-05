Left Menu

Ravi Kishan Joins 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2': Anupam Kher's Exciting Announcement

Anupam Kher shares excitement as actor Ravi Kishan joins the cast of the upcoming film 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2'. Kher expressed admiration for Kishan, highlighting his talent and qualities. The film is a sequel to the 2006 hit and marks another collaboration between the two actors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 11:01 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 11:01 IST
Anupam Kher took to social media to express his excitement over the addition of actor Ravi Kishan to the cast of the anticipated sequel 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2'.

In his Instagram post, Kher, known recently for his work in 'Tanvi the Great', which also marked his directorial return, praised Kishan as an outstanding actor.

The original 'Khosla Ka Ghosla', released in 2006 under Dibakar Banerjee's direction, saw Kher playing Kamal Kishore Ghosla. The new chapter appears set to rekindle that cinematic magic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

