Snowfall in Leh Grounds Flights, Transforms Region into Winter Wonderland

On Monday, severe snowfall in Leh prompted airlines to temporarily suspend all flights, according to an official. This disruption affected both take-offs and landings.

Indigo Airlines advised passengers that due to the weather conditions, flight operations have been paused, which may result in extended wait times. The airline assured travelers that they are closely monitoring the situation and are committed to minimizing the inconvenience.

The Indian Meteorological Department noted that Leh experienced a minimum temperature of -9.6 degrees Celsius, adding 0.6 cm of snowfall in the past 24 hours. Tourists and residents were captivated by the picturesque snowy landscapes in Leh and Sonamarg, with many enjoying snow-filled activities.

In Sonamarg, residents relished in the wintry scenery as the region also experienced its first snow of the season. A tourist from Assam expressed enjoyment at the snowfall, stating that the weather added excitement to their visit.

Similarly, Gagan, a regular visitor from Punjab, suggested the weather might attract more tourists. While recounting his past experiences, he expressed optimism about this year's conditions. Despite concerns over safety from recent attacks, tourists are reassured of a welcoming and secure experience in the region.

