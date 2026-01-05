Left Menu

Snowfall in Leh Grounds Flights, Transforms Region into Winter Wonderland

Heavy snowfall in Leh has halted flight operations, creating travel delays. While airlines work to resume services, tourists revel in the snowy landscapes. The IMD reports chilling temperatures, as both Leh and Sonamarg receive their first snow of the season, much to the delight of residents and visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 10:59 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 10:59 IST
Representational Image (File Photo/@LehAirport). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, severe snowfall in Leh prompted airlines to temporarily suspend all flights, according to an official. This disruption affected both take-offs and landings.

Indigo Airlines advised passengers that due to the weather conditions, flight operations have been paused, which may result in extended wait times. The airline assured travelers that they are closely monitoring the situation and are committed to minimizing the inconvenience.

The Indian Meteorological Department noted that Leh experienced a minimum temperature of -9.6 degrees Celsius, adding 0.6 cm of snowfall in the past 24 hours. Tourists and residents were captivated by the picturesque snowy landscapes in Leh and Sonamarg, with many enjoying snow-filled activities.

In Sonamarg, residents relished in the wintry scenery as the region also experienced its first snow of the season. A tourist from Assam expressed enjoyment at the snowfall, stating that the weather added excitement to their visit.

Similarly, Gagan, a regular visitor from Punjab, suggested the weather might attract more tourists. While recounting his past experiences, he expressed optimism about this year's conditions. Despite concerns over safety from recent attacks, tourists are reassured of a welcoming and secure experience in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

