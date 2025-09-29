Left Menu

Karur Rally Tragedy: TVK's Vijay Under Fire Amid Stampede Aftermath

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay held talks with senior leaders after a stampede at his rally in Karur, which resulted in 41 deaths. Financial assistance is being extended to victims' families by both Vijay and Prime Minister Modi, as criticism mounts against the actor via public posters.

Updated: 29-09-2025 13:05 IST
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of a devastating stampede at a political rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay convened a video conference with senior party leaders from his Pattinapakkam penthouse. The incident, which claimed 41 lives, has sparked widespread criticism, with posters depicting Vijay with bloodstained hands emerging in Karur.

The chaos at Vijay's rally escalated on Saturday evening, leading to panic as a massive crowd became unmanageable. This tragic event resulted in the deaths of 18 women, 13 men, five young girls, and five young boys, attributed to overcrowding at the venue. Most victims hailed from Karur, with others from neighboring districts.

In a bid to address the fallout, Vijay pledged financial support of Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved families and Rs 2 lakh for the injured. Reflecting the severity of the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced Rs 2 lakh for each family of the deceased from the PM's National Relief Fund, alongside Rs 50,000 for the injured. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK extended support with Rs 10 lakh for the families and Rs 1 lakh for those hospitalized.

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

