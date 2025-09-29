Karur Rally Tragedy: TVK's Vijay Under Fire Amid Stampede Aftermath

In the wake of a devastating stampede at a political rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay convened a video conference with senior party leaders from his Pattinapakkam penthouse. The incident, which claimed 41 lives, has sparked widespread criticism, with posters depicting Vijay with bloodstained hands emerging in Karur.

The chaos at Vijay's rally escalated on Saturday evening, leading to panic as a massive crowd became unmanageable. This tragic event resulted in the deaths of 18 women, 13 men, five young girls, and five young boys, attributed to overcrowding at the venue. Most victims hailed from Karur, with others from neighboring districts.

In a bid to address the fallout, Vijay pledged financial support of Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved families and Rs 2 lakh for the injured. Reflecting the severity of the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced Rs 2 lakh for each family of the deceased from the PM's National Relief Fund, alongside Rs 50,000 for the injured. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK extended support with Rs 10 lakh for the families and Rs 1 lakh for those hospitalized.