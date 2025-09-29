Malaysia's Green Steel Revolution: Path to a Sustainable Future

In an ambitious move towards sustainability, Malaysia's steel industry is set for a significant overhaul. Announcing a targeted strategy, Trade Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz has unveiled plans to tackle overcapacity, revamp licensing, and pioneer decarbonisation, aiming for a completely green sector by the year 2050.

The roadmap, extending over a decade, will establish clearer licensing guidelines for steel manufacturers and introduce carbon pricing. Additionally, the initiative seeks to secure better financial resources to facilitate the transition towards green, high value-added production processes.

Highlighting the crucial need for this transition, Tengku Zafrul noted the steel industry's significant carbon footprint. He pointed out a concerning imbalance between supply and demand projections, which could see upstream capacity scaling up to 40.8 million tonnes by 2030, against a demand forecast of just 14.7 million tonnes.

(With inputs from agencies.)