Left Menu

Malaysia's Green Steel Revolution: Path to a Sustainable Future

Malaysia unveils a comprehensive plan to transform its steel industry, targeting overcapacity and decarbonisation, with ambitions to achieve a green sector by 2050. Trade Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz outlines strategies including licensing reforms, a carbon pricing framework, and enhanced financial access for the industry's sustainable transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 13:36 IST
Malaysia's Green Steel Revolution: Path to a Sustainable Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an ambitious move towards sustainability, Malaysia's steel industry is set for a significant overhaul. Announcing a targeted strategy, Trade Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz has unveiled plans to tackle overcapacity, revamp licensing, and pioneer decarbonisation, aiming for a completely green sector by the year 2050.

The roadmap, extending over a decade, will establish clearer licensing guidelines for steel manufacturers and introduce carbon pricing. Additionally, the initiative seeks to secure better financial resources to facilitate the transition towards green, high value-added production processes.

Highlighting the crucial need for this transition, Tengku Zafrul noted the steel industry's significant carbon footprint. He pointed out a concerning imbalance between supply and demand projections, which could see upstream capacity scaling up to 40.8 million tonnes by 2030, against a demand forecast of just 14.7 million tonnes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Combatting Misleading GST Discounts: Consumer Affairs in Action

Combatting Misleading GST Discounts: Consumer Affairs in Action

 India
2
Matter Motor Energizes Expansion with Bolt.Earth Partnership

Matter Motor Energizes Expansion with Bolt.Earth Partnership

 India
3
Global South's Struggle for Fair Agri-Food Income

Global South's Struggle for Fair Agri-Food Income

 India
4
Foreign Nationals Arrested in Bengaluru for Illegal Stay

Foreign Nationals Arrested in Bengaluru for Illegal Stay

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025