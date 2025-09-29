Left Menu

Premier Energies Secures $19.95 Million Solar Contracts in Benin

Premier Energies secures USD 19.95 million solar contracts in Benin. The projects aim to expand access to sustainable energy. They include rooftop solar systems and streetlights. The venture is financed by EXIM Bank and EBID. Premier Energies aims to enhance energy sustainability and community welfare in Benin.

Updated: 29-09-2025 14:14 IST
Premier Energies, a Hyderabad-based solar company, has announced securing solar contracts valued at USD 19.95 million in the Republic of Benin, West Africa.

The contracts form part of a national push by the Beninese government to boost access to reliable, clean energy, according to a statement from Premier Energies. The projects will be carried out in collaboration with the General Directorate of Energy Planning and Rural Electrification under the Ministry of Energy, Water and Mines in Benin.

The scope of these contracts includes the installation of 750 rooftop solar systems across socio-community facilities like police stations, educational institutions, and health centers, along with more than 4,400 solar streetlights and 650 solar water heaters.

The project financing, valued at USD 19.95 million, has been secured through a credit line from India's Export-Import Bank and the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development.

These projects are set to improve community safety, healthcare services, educational infrastructure, and overall energy sustainability, stated Chiranjeev Saluja, Managing Director and CEO of Premier Energies.

Premier Energies, one of India's largest solar cell and module manufacturers, plans to ramp up its manufacturing capacity. The company also aims to move into allied areas like battery storage and solar inverters.

