Left Menu

Justice Demanded: Narsingdi Traders Unite After Hindu Businessman’s Murder

In Bangladesh's Narsingdi district, business owners have rallied together to demand justice after the murder of Moni Chakraborty, a respected Hindu trader. The protesters are urging authorities to swiftly capture those responsible as violence against the Hindu community has been on the rise, highlighting growing concerns over religious safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 06-01-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 18:21 IST
Justice Demanded: Narsingdi Traders Unite After Hindu Businessman’s Murder
Chakraborty
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a powerful display of solidarity, business owners in Bangladesh's Narsingdi district formed a human chain on Tuesday, demanding justice for the slain Hindu trader, Moni Chakraborty. According to eyewitness accounts, the 40-year-old grocery shop owner was brutally murdered on Monday night by unknown assailants wielding a sharp weapon at Charsindhur Bazar in Palash Upazila.

Embodying the urgency of their mission, over a hundred traders from the local market association called for immediate action, seeking the arrest of the perpetrators within 24 hours. Chakraborty, well-regarded by friends and devoid of known disputes, was slain as he returned home from his business, highlighting the precarious safety conditions for Bangladesh's Hindu minority.

This latest act of violence forms part of a troubling pattern targeting the Hindu community in Bangladesh, as noted by political observers. With the recent deaths of several Hindu businessmen and rising mob violence, the protesters' demands resonate amidst fears of escalating religious conflict in a politically unstable environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mahindra & Mahindra Considers Price Hike Amid Economic Challenges

Mahindra & Mahindra Considers Price Hike Amid Economic Challenges

 India
2
India's Strategic Shifts in Russian Oil Imports Amid Global Sanctions

India's Strategic Shifts in Russian Oil Imports Amid Global Sanctions

 India
3
Sri Lanka's Long Road to Railway Recovery Post-Cyclone Ditwah

Sri Lanka's Long Road to Railway Recovery Post-Cyclone Ditwah

 Sri Lanka
4
Supreme Court Criticizes Punjab's 'Elastic' Admission Policy

Supreme Court Criticizes Punjab's 'Elastic' Admission Policy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

How AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026