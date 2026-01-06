Justice Demanded: Narsingdi Traders Unite After Hindu Businessman’s Murder

In a powerful display of solidarity, business owners in Bangladesh's Narsingdi district formed a human chain on Tuesday, demanding justice for the slain Hindu trader, Moni Chakraborty. According to eyewitness accounts, the 40-year-old grocery shop owner was brutally murdered on Monday night by unknown assailants wielding a sharp weapon at Charsindhur Bazar in Palash Upazila.

Embodying the urgency of their mission, over a hundred traders from the local market association called for immediate action, seeking the arrest of the perpetrators within 24 hours. Chakraborty, well-regarded by friends and devoid of known disputes, was slain as he returned home from his business, highlighting the precarious safety conditions for Bangladesh's Hindu minority.

This latest act of violence forms part of a troubling pattern targeting the Hindu community in Bangladesh, as noted by political observers. With the recent deaths of several Hindu businessmen and rising mob violence, the protesters' demands resonate amidst fears of escalating religious conflict in a politically unstable environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)