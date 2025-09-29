Left Menu

Global South's Struggle for Fair Agri-Food Income

A study highlights the inequity in global agri-food systems, showing the Global South's increased agricultural production does not equate to fair income distribution. Developed nations benefit more from non-agricultural sectors, such as processing and logistics, exacerbating economic divides.

A recent study reveals stark income disparities within the global agri-food sector. Despite the Global South's boost in agricultural production between 1995 and 2020, these regions do not receive proportionate incomes compared to their Global North counterparts.

Conducted by researchers from the Autonomous University of Barcelona and Jawaharlal Nehru University, the study found that non-agricultural activities—like food manufacturing, processing, transport, and trade—capture a majority of the value added in global agri-food systems.

Lead author Meghna Goyal argues that reshaping supply chains could capture more value for the Global South. Co-author Jason Hickel notes this is the first study to measure the agri-food system's global value distribution, revealing that the North disproportionately benefits from non-farm incomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

