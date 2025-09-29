Left Menu

Generali Central: A Renewed Identity in India's Insurance Landscape

Generali Central Insurance Company, a joint venture between the Generali Group and Central Bank of India, has rebranded both its life and general insurance sectors, enhancing digital presence and accessibility. It aims to offer comprehensive insurance solutions with a rejuvenated brand identity, focusing on protection and customer-centricity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-09-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 16:35 IST
Generali Central Insurance Company Limited, a collaboration of Generali Group and Central Bank of India, has unveiled a renewed brand identity, marking a pivotal chapter in India's insurance sphere. The rebranding includes a new visual identity and an enhanced digital presence.

This strategic overhaul emphasizes Generali's commitment to offering comprehensive life and general insurance services. With options for health and car insurance, enhanced online tools, and partnerships, the firm reinforces protection and accessibility as its core principles.

Leaders from Generali, including Rob Leonardi and Anup Rau, express confidence in the venture's ability to cater to the evolving needs of Indian families and businesses, leveraging combined expertise to reshape the insurance sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

