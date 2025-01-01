U.S. Drug Price Hikes and Global Health Adjustments
Despite pressure from the Trump administration, drugmakers are set to hike U.S. prices on 350 medications, including vaccines and cancer treatments. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly reduce prices of obesity medications in China. The FDA approves a new motion sickness drug, while the court supports cuts to Planned Parenthood Medicaid funding.
In a bold move, drugmakers plan to raise prices on over 350 branded medications in the U.S., citing new data from 3 Axis Advisors. This comes despite ongoing pressure from the Trump administration to lower medication costs.
Meanwhile, pharmaceutical giants Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly announce cuts in China, significantly reducing the prices of their popular obesity treatments, Wegovy and Mounjaro. This price drop, up to 48%, is part of their strategy to remain competitive in an evolving market.
Other health sector updates include the approval of a new motion sickness drug by Vanda Pharmaceuticals, and a federal appeals court backing Trump's policy to trim Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood in specific states, further fueling healthcare debates across the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
