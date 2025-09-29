Leadership Shift at GSK: Emma Walmsley Steps Down, Luke Miels Takes Charge

In a surprising development, GSK has announced that CEO Emma Walmsley will be stepping down at the end of the year, with insider Luke Miels taking her place. The move comes as the British pharmaceutical giant seeks to reinvigorate its pipeline amid uncertainties around U.S. trade tariffs.

Walmsley's departure marks the end of her notable tenure as one of the most senior female CEOs in the UK. Her time at GSK was characterized by strategic shifts, including the spin-off of the consumer healthcare business, though she faced challenges gaining full investor confidence.

Investors and analysts have reacted positively to Miels' appointment, viewing it as a catalyst for change. GSK shares have risen, with experts emphasizing Miels' strong pharmaceutical focus at a critical time for the company. Miels will officially take over on January 1, with ambitions to drive GSK toward achieving its ambitious sales targets by 2031.