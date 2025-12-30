European Markets Stall: Investors Eye Fed Minutes After Record Highs

European shares remained stable on Tuesday, following a record-breaking session the previous day. Investors showed caution in trading as the year came to a close.

The STOXX 600 index saw a slight rise of 0.08% to 589.69 at 0814 GMT, staying close to its all-time highs. As 2025 draws to an end, the index is expected to finish the year with significant gains across various timeframes.

Market movements in major European regions were minimal. The London benchmark edged up 0.1%, while France's equivalent dropped by the same rate. Gains in basic resources, especially as silver and gold steadied, helped lift the index. However, the healthcare and consumer sectors weighed it down. Investors are particularly focused on the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes in light of thin trading due to the New Year holiday.

(With inputs from agencies.)