Tata Steel's Green Leap: €2 Billion Backing for IJmuiden Plant

Tata Steel secures €2 billion backing from the Dutch government for a decarbonisation project at its IJmuiden plant. A joint agreement with Dutch authorities aims to transition to low CO2 steel production. Additional financing is sought, with project engineering and total costs yet to be finalized.

Updated: 29-09-2025 22:51 IST
Tata Steel's Green Leap: €2 Billion Backing for IJmuiden Plant
  • India

Tata Steel announced on Monday that the Dutch government has pledged support of up to €2 billion for a decarbonisation initiative at the company's IJmuiden plant. The move is part of a collaborative effort between Tata Steel Nederland and regional Dutch authorities to transition towards more environmentally sustainable steel production.

The support deal, formalized through a Joint Letter of Intent with both the Government of the Netherlands and the Province of North Holland, is central to the project's aim of reducing CO2 emissions at the steel manufacturing facility. Despite this significant commitment, Tata Steel notes the full engineering and cost details of the project are still pending.

T V Narendran, CEO & Managing Director of Tata Steel, expressed gratitude towards the Dutch officials, highlighting two years of intensive discussions leading to this initial step toward a sustainable future. Tata Steel also seeks additional financial aid from the EU Innovation Fund and plans to secure further funding through various financial channels.

