Global Markets Jitter Amid U.S. Government Shutdown Fears

Global stocks rose as the dollar declined, driven by investor anticipation of a potential U.S. government shutdown, which might delay important economic data releases. While gold prices surged, oil dipped due to resumed Kurdish production. President Trump is meeting legislative leaders to avert the shutdown. Central banks maintain influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 23:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stock markets showed upward momentum on Monday, fueled by a retreat in the dollar and concerns over a possible U.S. government shutdown. The uncertainty surrounding the shutdown could delay critical economic data releases, including the September payrolls report. The situation saw gold reaching new highs, while oil prices dipped amid resumed oil flows from Kurdistan to Turkey.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with top Democratic and Republican lawmakers to discuss extending government funding and avoiding a shutdown. Without a consensus, Wednesday could see not just a shutdown but also the imposition of new U.S. tariffs on heavy trucks, patented drugs, and other imports. Historical precedents show equity markets have been resilient in past shutdowns.

Analysts noted a prolonged closure could leave the Federal Reserve lacking key economic data during its October 29 meeting, influencing its monetary policy. Meanwhile, significant shifts were observed in commodity markets and currencies, with investors adjusting expectations due to developments in the U.S. economic outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

