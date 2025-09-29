Left Menu

Assam Rifles' Operation Crushes Narcotics Network During Durga Puja

Assam Rifles launched a decisive operation in Agartala's Mohanpur area, seizing a large narcotics consignment amid Durga Puja. Aided by accurate intelligence, they thwarted plans to smuggle drugs and cigarettes worth ₹2.80 crores from Mizoram, underlining their commitment to combat drug trade in Northeast India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 23:06 IST
Assam Rifles' Operation Crushes Narcotics Network During Durga Puja
Assam rifles conducts major operation against drug smuggling in Tripura (Photo: Assam Rifles). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a defining move against drug trafficking, Assam Rifles executed a pivotal operation in the Mohanpur region of Agartala, Tripura, successfully thwarting a major narcotics smuggling attempt during the Durga Puja celebrations. According to reports, their prompt action followed credible intelligence, leading to the interception of a significant consignment of contrabands, poised to disrupt the festive atmosphere.

The operation led to the recovery of 60.77 kilograms of narcotics, illustrating the efficiency of precise intelligence and execution. This successful interception prevented the drugs from infiltrating their intended networks, highlighting the Assam Rifles' unwavering commitment to combating the drug trade and protecting the region's youth from this perilous menace amidst the Durga Puja festivities.

In a recent collaborative effort with the Mizoram Police, Assam Rifles seized 146 cases of contraband cigarettes in Tlangsam, Champhai district. The operation, tracking the shipment from Tiao River, resulted in the interception of high-value goods, worth approximately ₹2.80 Crores, thereby solidifying Assam Rifles' role in safeguarding Northeast India's communities from illicit trade.

TRENDING

1
Historic White House Peace Proposal for Gaza

Historic White House Peace Proposal for Gaza

 United States
2
Unity and Development: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Uttar Pradesh

Unity and Development: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
India and Canada Rebuild Diplomatic Bridges

India and Canada Rebuild Diplomatic Bridges

 India
4
Sri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Donates Rs 10 Crore for Maharashtra Flood Relief

Sri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Donates Rs 10 Crore for Maharashtra Flood Rel...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025