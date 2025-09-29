Assam Rifles' Operation Crushes Narcotics Network During Durga Puja

In a defining move against drug trafficking, Assam Rifles executed a pivotal operation in the Mohanpur region of Agartala, Tripura, successfully thwarting a major narcotics smuggling attempt during the Durga Puja celebrations. According to reports, their prompt action followed credible intelligence, leading to the interception of a significant consignment of contrabands, poised to disrupt the festive atmosphere.

The operation led to the recovery of 60.77 kilograms of narcotics, illustrating the efficiency of precise intelligence and execution. This successful interception prevented the drugs from infiltrating their intended networks, highlighting the Assam Rifles' unwavering commitment to combating the drug trade and protecting the region's youth from this perilous menace amidst the Durga Puja festivities.

In a recent collaborative effort with the Mizoram Police, Assam Rifles seized 146 cases of contraband cigarettes in Tlangsam, Champhai district. The operation, tracking the shipment from Tiao River, resulted in the interception of high-value goods, worth approximately ₹2.80 Crores, thereby solidifying Assam Rifles' role in safeguarding Northeast India's communities from illicit trade.