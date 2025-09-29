Left Menu

Sri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Donates Rs 10 Crore for Maharashtra Flood Relief

The Sri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust has pledged Rs 10 crore to aid Maharashtra's flood-stricken communities through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. This initiative aims to support extensive relief and rehabilitation efforts across the state as directed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis following heavy rains and devastating floods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 23:55 IST
Acharya Pawan Tripathi, Treasurer, Sri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust (Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Sri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust is stepping up to support Maharashtra's flood victims by donating Rs 10 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. In a heartfelt video message, Trust Treasurer Acharya Pawan Tripathi expressed concern over the widespread destruction inflicted by the recent floods.

Tripathi highlighted the severe impact on farmers and the widespread havoc that floods have caused across the state. In response, the Trust is fervently praying for Maharashtra's recovery, emphasizing their significant financial contribution to relief efforts.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis conducted an in-depth assessment of the flood-hit Jalna and Latur districts, prioritizing intensified relief and rescue operations amid ongoing heavy rainfall. An official statement reported displacement measures and ongoing monitoring by NDRF teams to ensure citizen safety.

