Global Markets React to Possible U.S. Government Shutdown

Global stock markets experienced gains on Monday amid investor reactions to the looming possibility of a U.S. government shutdown, which threatens to delay crucial economic data releases for September. The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite Index, and Dow Jones all posted modest increases.

Meanwhile, gold prices reached a new record high, driven by the weakened dollar and concerns over the potential consequences of the U.S. government shutdown. Oil prices fell as crude oil flow resumed between the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region and Turkey for the first time in more than two years.

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic, suggesting that past government shutdowns have shown minimal impact on equity markets. However, they warn of potential risks if the shutdown persists, including reliance on private data by the Federal Reserve and possible effects on payrolls and consumer confidence.