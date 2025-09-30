Deutsche Bank Boosts 'Made for Germany' Initiative with Massive Investments
Deutsche Bank AG announced a significant increase in investment pledges for its 'Made for Germany' initiative, bringing the total to €735 billion. The initiative aims to enhance Germany's economic strength and global competitiveness through strategic financial commitments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 10:42 IST
Deutsche Bank AG has significantly increased its investment pledges for the 'Made for Germany' initiative, according to the latest statement released by the bank.
The total amount pledged now stands at an impressive €735 billion, marking an increase of €104 billion. This initiative is designed to augment Germany's economic landscape.
Through these substantial financial commitments, Deutsche Bank aims to bolster the country's global competitiveness and economic vitality.
Advertisement