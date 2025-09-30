Left Menu

Leadership Shifts: New Appointments at Union and Central Banks of India

The government has appointed Asheesh Pandey as MD and CEO of Union Bank of India and Kalyan Kumar as head of Central Bank of India for a three-year term. These appointments, approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, aim to strengthen leadership at two major financial institutions in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 10:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to fortify leadership within the country's banking sector, the Indian government has appointed Asheesh Pandey as Managing Director (MD) and CEO of Union Bank of India, while Kalyan Kumar has been named as the head of Central Bank of India.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, has approved the new appointments for an initial term of three years. Sources reveal that Pandey, previously an Executive Director at Bank of Maharashtra, will assume his new role upon taking charge, while Kumar, an Executive Director at Punjab National Bank, will succeed M V Rao after his retirement in July.

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), under the leadership of former Department of Personnel and Training Secretary Bhanu Pratap Sharma, recommended these appointments. The panel includes notable figures such as Animesh Chauhan, a former chairman and MD of the Oriental Bank of Commerce, and former RBI executive director Deepak Singhal, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

