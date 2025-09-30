Left Menu

Chandigarh Police Undertakes Major Drug Disposal Drive

Chandigarh Police's Drug Disposal Committee has disposed of 35.38331 kg of narcotics from 36 cases under the NDPS Act as part of Nasha Mukt Bharat. The seized drugs, including heroin and cocaine, were incinerated, ensuring legal compliance. This step emphasizes the police's commitment to a drug-free society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 11:12 IST
Chandigarh Police Undertakes Major Drug Disposal Drive
Chandigarh police disposed of seized narcotics weighing a total of 35.38331 kg (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major push towards the Nasha Mukt Bharat mission, Chandigarh Police's Drug Disposal Committee (DDC) disposed of over 35 kg of seized narcotics on Monday. The operation falls under the purview of the NDPS Act and was conducted under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police (Crime), who chairs the DDC.

The contraband included substances such as opium plants, heroin, charas, ganja, cocaine, and methamphetamine. These substances were collected from 11 police stations across Chandigarh and destroyed via incineration at M/S Alliance Envirocare Company Pvt Ltd in compliance with legal and environmental guidelines.

A total of 2.4 kg of opium, 1.00815 kg of heroin, and substantial amounts of other drugs were disposed of. Two cases involving opium will be separately handled by Government Opium & Alkaloid Factories. The police, committed to transparency, held a pre-disposal review on September 9 to ensure proper procedures were followed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Gifts: 3D-Printed Pistols Stir Diplomatic Waves

Controversial Gifts: 3D-Printed Pistols Stir Diplomatic Waves

 New Zealand
2
Taliban Curtails Internet and Mobile Services Across Afghanistan

Taliban Curtails Internet and Mobile Services Across Afghanistan

 Global
3
Stampede Tragedy: Arrests and Probes Following Karur Rally Chaos

Stampede Tragedy: Arrests and Probes Following Karur Rally Chaos

 India
4
KDA Stands Firm: No Talks Until Ladakh's Climate Activists Are Freed

KDA Stands Firm: No Talks Until Ladakh's Climate Activists Are Freed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025