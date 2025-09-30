Chandigarh Police Undertakes Major Drug Disposal Drive

In a major push towards the Nasha Mukt Bharat mission, Chandigarh Police's Drug Disposal Committee (DDC) disposed of over 35 kg of seized narcotics on Monday. The operation falls under the purview of the NDPS Act and was conducted under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police (Crime), who chairs the DDC.

The contraband included substances such as opium plants, heroin, charas, ganja, cocaine, and methamphetamine. These substances were collected from 11 police stations across Chandigarh and destroyed via incineration at M/S Alliance Envirocare Company Pvt Ltd in compliance with legal and environmental guidelines.

A total of 2.4 kg of opium, 1.00815 kg of heroin, and substantial amounts of other drugs were disposed of. Two cases involving opium will be separately handled by Government Opium & Alkaloid Factories. The police, committed to transparency, held a pre-disposal review on September 9 to ensure proper procedures were followed.

