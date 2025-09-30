Court Acquits 16 in Decade-Old Delhi Riots Case, Citing Prosecution's Lapses

In a landmark ruling, Delhi's Tis Hazari Court has acquitted 16 individuals charged in a 13-year-old case relating to rioting and destruction of public property. The court concluded that the prosecution did not meet the burden of proof required for a conviction, citing a failure to establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Presiding Judge Virender Kumar Kharta identified several shortcomings in the prosecution's case, including inconsistencies and contradictions in witness testimonies and the lack of independent eyewitnesses. The absence of crucial evidence, like CCTV footage, further weakened the case against Imran alias Dagda and others, leading to their acquittal.

The case originated from a 2012 FIR lodged at Jama Masjid, alleging involvement in stone-pelting and arson near Jagat Cinema. However, the court's decision emphasized that the inconsistencies in the prosecution's narrative left room for doubt, ultimately granting the benefit of doubt to the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)