CPI's D Raja Warns of 'Imperial' India, Amit Shah Pushes for Naxal-Free Nation by 2026

Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja issued a stern warning Monday, urging the government to consider a proposal from Naxal groups to prevent India's future from becoming 'imperial' under continued BJP-RSS governance. Raja questioned initiatives like 'Naxal Mukt Bharat,' equating them to past campaigns against Congress.

In contrast, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized a different strategy in battling Naxalism, focusing on ideology over force. Speaking at Bharat Manthan 2025 in New Delhi, Shah set a deadline of March 31, 2026, for achieving a Naxal-free India, stressing that armed operations alone will not suffice.

Shah highlighted the necessity of understanding the roots and support systems behind Naxalism, noting the importance of ideological combat in addition to security measures. He defended the government's approach to handling Naxalism, which includes offering surrender options while taking firm action against armed militants.