In a high-stakes contest, India's cricket team secured a momentous victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, a triumph widely hailed as a boost to national pride. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari lauded the team's performance, describing the victory as emblematic of patriotic fervor reminiscent of 'Operation Sindoor.'

India's determination against Pakistan, particularly in mandatory international encounters like the Asia Cup and the Olympics, was highlighted by Tiwari, who asserted the nation is not obliged to accept any accolades from its adversary. His remarks emphasized a commitment to focus on national triumphs and honor beyond just sports.

The dramatic win was underscored by Tilak Varma's impressive unbeaten 69 off 53 balls, stalwart partnerships, and a powerful display by Indian spinners, which exposed Pakistan's batting vulnerabilities. The strategic brilliance and tenacity in India's play resonated with the exuberant celebrations witnessed as Varma returned home to a hero's welcome in Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)