Left Menu

European Markets Face Turmoil Amid U.S. Shutdown Threat

European shares experienced a slight decline as energy and healthcare stocks saw losses amid concerns over a potential U.S. government shutdown. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell by 0.2%, influenced by slipping oil prices and stalled U.S. budget discussions, with key economic indicators affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 12:48 IST
European Markets Face Turmoil Amid U.S. Shutdown Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares took a hit on Tuesday as major energy and healthcare stocks lost their footing. This downturn comes amid investor anxiety regarding a potential U.S. government shutdown that could impede the timely release of the crucial monthly jobs data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.2% to 554.7 points by 0709 GMT. Despite this setback, the index is on track for its third consecutive monthly increase and a quarterly gain exceeding 2%. Key oil and gas stocks declined by 0.8%, reflecting the dip in oil prices, with prominent players like France's TotalEnergies and the UK's BP each falling over 1%.

Healthcare stocks witnessed a 0.3% downturn, notably with Denmark's Novo Nordisk and the UK's AstraZeneca each decreasing by around 1%. The looming U.S. government shutdown, as discussed by Vice President JD Vance following stalled budget negotiations, would delay crucial jobs data this week, impacting economic assessments. Meanwhile, the UK reported a 0.3% economic growth in Q2 and German retail sales surprisingly dropped in August, further influencing market trends. Fashion retailer ASOS saw an 11.4% decrease after warning about missing annual revenue expectations.

TRENDING

1
Exotic Wildlife Seizure at Mumbai Airport: Rescue Mission for Primates

Exotic Wildlife Seizure at Mumbai Airport: Rescue Mission for Primates

 India
2
Delhi Airport Introduces Digital E-Arrival Card for Efficient Travel

Delhi Airport Introduces Digital E-Arrival Card for Efficient Travel

 India
3
The Baht Dilemma: Thai Gold Traders Battle Potential Tax

The Baht Dilemma: Thai Gold Traders Battle Potential Tax

 Global
4
UGC Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Private Universities

UGC Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Private Universities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025