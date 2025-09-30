Nigeria's Fuel Future in Crisis: Union Strikes Take Center Stage

A nationwide strike initiated by Nigeria's oil workers union has brought operations of the country's oil regulator and state oil company to a standstill. This move threatens fuel supplies and trade in West Africa, following the dismissal of more than 800 unionised employees from the Dangote refinery.

The strike began on Monday, escalating tensions in Africa's leading oil producer. Experts warn that if the dispute extends to other unions, it could severely impact oil field operations, disrupt product flows, and cause petrol station shortages. The dismissals, labelled as part of a staff reorganisation, were condemned by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).

Attempts to mediate the situation on Monday concluded without resolution, and talks are set to resume on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the refinery obtained a court injunction to prevent union interference with crude and gas supply, a move disputed by PENGASSAN. The ongoing dispute poses a risk to investor confidence and raises concerns about labor rights in Nigeria's private sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)